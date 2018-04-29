Beyoncé Wears An Alexander Wang Dress, Calvin Klein Jacket, YSL Pumps, and More to NBA Finals Game

Just a week after performing 2 epic Coachella performances, Queen Bey stepped out to the Warriors game in LA with her hubby Jay Z. If you know Bey, then you know her court-side style is unlike any other. She showed off her legs in an all-white look and accessorized with her signature Ray Ban sunnies.

Bey looked bomb in an $895 Alexander Wang SS18 ‘Deconstructed Tank’ dress, a white Calvin Klein jacket, $795 YSL ‘Amber Edie’ sandals, and an $11,500 Stalvey White Alligator signature top handle bag. Hot mama!

The ageless beauty posed for the ‘Gram before the game with her Calvin Klein jacket draped off her shoulder and showing off her curves in Alexander Wang’s SS18 black and white mini tank dress. The wraparound dress was mostly white, but there was a hint of black peeking through the slits. It also had some twisted arm features including a cold shoulder on one side. Bey opted to show a little less of the black than the model did on the runway.

She had very minimal accessorizes, but she proves that less is in fact more. The mom of 3 completed her game night look with strappy YSL sandals and a mini top handle Stalvey bag. Did we mention it’s white alligator skin?! Bomb!

Are you feeling this look?