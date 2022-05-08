Yung Miami 305 and her mom Ms Yung 305 Sat courtside at a Miami Heat basketball game looking bomb , with Yung Miami rocking $390 Prada sunglasses, a $750 Prada logo plaque bandeau top, a $3,000 Prada lace up shirt dress, $930 Prada Shoes , and a $5,900 Judith Leiber lips clutch, styled by @thekcexperience_ .

A refreshing take on the classic white cotton shirt, her short dress from Prada has a tonal construction with long sleeves and a lace-up panel.

Her shades also come in dark gray and black. Prada sunglasses use only the finest materials to strike the ideal balance of form and function.

With a recycled nylon construction, this red logo-plaque bandeau has a clean-line design – which is a typical theme throughout the brand’s AW21 collection.

Her white leather high sandals by Prada feature a red leather rounded toe with logo triangle insert, buckle closure at the ankle and a leather sole.

Her decadent crystal-embellished Hot Lips clutch bag resembles a Pop Art masterpiece with its playful and quirky design. Carry it in your hand as a clutch or wear across your body courtesy of the silver-tone chain strap.

Her mom worked a $295 white Alexander Wang dress with a Chanel bag and $1,300 Bottega Veneta Lido mules!

She’s Hot!

She wore a fitted T-shirt-style mini dress, crafted in textured woven logo jacquard.

Her woven sandals have a square toe and a 3.5″ covered heel.

Are you feeling this #motherdaughter slay?

If so, get their looks below:

📸 IG/ Reproduction