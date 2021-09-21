Our 2020 Most Fashionable Man of the Year, Steve Harvey, put himself back in the running with a denim on denim Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria look and YSL suede boots, styled by Elly Karamoh.

Karamoh said, “This look was designed and inspired after D&G’s Spring 2010 menswear collection.”

He continued, “ I wanted to create a full denim set for him that was modern ,yet age appropriate. After passing along my creative notes on this look, the Alta Sartoria team took full creative control and created this masterpiece.”

We are here for it, Uncle Steve! He looks great.

What say you?