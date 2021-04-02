Rihanna Dons Fuzzy-Chic Ensemble Including Benny Andallo Custom Faux Fur Hat, White Cropped Tee, Gucci by Tom Ford Spring/Summer 1999 Feather and Beaded Jeans, and Fendi Cream and Tan Logo Beaded Baguette Bag While Out in LA

Rihanna can do no wrong! The singer-entrepreneur has been spotted out a lot since the year’s inception giving us major style moments and leaving fans wondering what she is up to with so many public appearances. In her latest pap-ready moment, Rihanna showed us how to make feather and fur works for the Spring.

Rihanna was spotted out in LA with her best friend Melissa Forde wearing a fuzzy-chic look. Her look included a custom faux fur hat by Benny Andallo, a white cropped t-shirt, Gucci by Tom Ford Spring/Summer 1999 jeans (available for $15,534.66 in a US size 6 on 1st Dibs), a $6,500 Fendi FF Beaded Baguette Bag (sold out), and $1,390 Tom Ford Snake Print Padlock Naked Sandals (sold out).





The notable piece of Rih’s look is, of course, the Gucci by Tom Ford jeans from the Spring/Summer 1999 collection. It features beaded and feather elements as well as Aztec-like designs on the back pockets. It was made in very limited quantities, so the item is considered to be extremely rare. However, being Rihanna anything is possible even something as rare as these designer jeans.

Photos: @diggzy