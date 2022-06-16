From FashionNova.com:

It’s OFFICIAL —FashionNova, the world’s leading powerhouse in e-commerce apparel and lifestyle brands, has made their mark on the beauty industry with today’s launch of NovaBEAUTY! After two years of meticulous formulation, NovaBEAUTY is launching their lineup of cruelty-free, vegan products with the luxurious NovaBEAUTY Lip Collection – an impressive 48-piece collection comprised of 26 shades of their Perfect Pout Lipstick (with three unique finishes), 10 shades of their 2-In-1 Snatched Lip Liner, and 12 shades of their Moisturizing Rich Glow Gloss – and a preview of 29 highly anticipated products from their Eye Collection.



“Fashion Nova has always been about the complete look – an inclusive, head-to-toe aesthetic that is trend-driven, attainable, and high-quality,” says Richard Saghian, CEO and Founder of Fashion Nova and NovaBEAUTY. “We’ve taken the same approach with NovaBEAUTY, partnering with leading industry experts and makeup artists to create high-quality, innovative formulas and shades that are readily available at an exceptional price point.”

The NovaBEAUTY launch will satisfy every Nova Babe’s desire for full-faced glam, while adding a product category that embraces Fashion Nova’s ethos of inclusive, accessible products that complete the total look.

Introducing the NovaBEAUTY Lip Collection:

Perfect Pout Lipstick ($12): Available in 26 shades and 3 different finishes: moisturizing matte, luminous cream, and shimmering cream. All of the lipsticks are infused with soothing sunflower seed oil and hydrating vitamin E for a pouty and youthful lip. Lock in moisture and achieve long-lasting color with a lipstick that looks great on all skin tones and types. No detail has been overlooked on this product from the soft touch packaging to the magnetic cap closure.

2-in-1 Snatched Lip Liner ($10): The ultimate product for defining and blending, the bleed-resistant matte formula comes in 10 shades with a 2-in-1 design to turn the ultimate liner into a lipstick. The liner’s precision diamond tip applicator ensures that you never have to sharper your liner again, while the built-in blending brush seamlessly follows the natural contours of the lips to blend, buff, and customize the perfect shade wherever you go.



Moisturizing Rich Glow Lip Gloss ($12): Available in 12 shades, this product was designed to feel like a balm but shines like a gloss. Gliding on effortlessly with a high-shine finish, these glosses enhance the natural lip with peptides that fill in wrinkles to create a voluminous look, vitamin E to nourish and prevent signs of aging, and jojoba oil to hydrate the lips for results that last long after removal.

NovaBEAUTY is available now Fashion Nova’s website, FashionNova.com/Pages/Beauty, beginning June 14, 2022.

