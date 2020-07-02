Bomb Product of the Day: The Blairism’s Savage Tees Featuring Living Single, Golden Girls, and More!

Megan the Stallion’s hit, “Savage” has dominated our iTunes playlists, Tik Toks, and Timelines for the past few months–and now has migrated to tees, mugs, and tanks, thanks to new Bomb brand you should know, The Blairisms :

They write, “Founded by Blair and Brandon Dottin-Haley in 2016, #BLAIRISMS was created to celebrate Black cultural experiences, commentary, and trends.”

“…Based between New Orleans and Virginia, #BLAIRISMS is for the melanin loving, pro-BLACK, warriors at the front lines of the resistance, the out and proud LGBTQ community living and loving who they are and everyone who understands that fashion is a form of expression and healing.”

They continue, “In four years, #BLAIRISMS has grown from an inventory of 10 t-shirts to now creating luggage, robes, home goods and more. The #BLAIRISMS is not just a merchandise line, it is a family on a mission to live a life full of INSPIRATION, REFLECTION and LAUGHTER.”

While they carry a host of fun items, their Savage tees have certainly been popular, thanks to its pop culture references with the adjectives, “Savage, Classy, Bougie, and Ratchet,” applied to hit shows like the Golden Girls, Sanford & Son and Living Single, along with stars like Big Freedia and more.

Be sure to follow the brand on Instagram @The.Blairisms and purchase your tee today here.

What do you think?