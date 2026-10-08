Chicago Event Alert! Join Us Friday October 9th for Apple Bottoms Store Event

Event alert!

Fashion Bomb Daily is heading to Chicago for the Apple Bottoms pop-up on Friday, October 9, at Three Cities Social Club in River North. The evening will feature exclusive Apple Bottoms pieces, giveaways, a live DJ, and a few surprises. Fashion Bomb Daily Founder and CEO Claire Sulmers will attend as a special guest.

Apple Bottoms has been part of the fashion conversation for more than two decades. The brand was launched in 2003 by Nelly, Yomi Martin, Nick Loftis, and Ian Kelly, beginning as a denim label before expanding into other women’s and girls’ clothing, perfume, and accessories. Before Apple Bottoms, Nelly first stepped into fashion with menswear, later pivoting to womenswear after recognizing, through his sister, how difficult it was for curvy women to find jeans that fit.

That insight made Apple Bottoms a pioneer. The brand began making form-fitting denim for women with curves that wouldn’t fit into the average pair of jeans, at a time when America hadn’t fully embraced terms like body positivity. The label’s guiding philosophy, in Nelly’s words, was that women should not try to fit the clothes, the clothes should fit the women.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Behind the brand’s early rise was Nelly’s longtime publicist, Juliette Harris. She was on hand for the initial brand launch, and Oprah recommended Apple Bottoms to her audience on the 2004 edition of “Oprah’s Favorite Things.” The brand soon became a fixture in hip-hop culture, referenced in songs including Twista’s “Overnight Celebrity,” Flo Rida’s “Low,” and Eminem’s “Shake That.”

After its final collection dropped in 2010, Apple Bottoms returned with a relaunch. Nelly said at the time that the brand’s goal remained the same: celebrating all women, all shapes and sizes. Now on its second collection since the relaunch, Apple Bottoms is moving in a more elevated, couture direction, while staying true to the curve-celebrating fit that made it iconic.

Space is limited, so be sure to save your spot and join Fashion Bomb Daily and Apple Bottoms in River North.