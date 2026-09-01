Bi Dating Apps: What Features Create Better Matches?

While one might think that an article on bisexual dating apps is not truly relevant to fashion, we beg to differ. Consider, for a moment, how bisexual fashion has altered the landscape of self-expression, perhaps as much as Beyonce did attending a Yankees game in simple T, shorts, and boots.

Angelina Jolie and Gillian Anderson, both bisexual, have individually declared their identities with sleek black dresses and sharp suits respectively. What’s more, all bisexuals have the propensity to be fluid in their identities, responding to that fluidity with an eclectic wardrobe to match who they want to be at any given time.

The relevance of bisexual dating apps is understandable. The population of bisexuals engaged in online dating is large, and it seeks those platforms with features that encourage their self-expression in all facets of their being and provide them with superior matches. With that in mind, there are several online dating platforms that are both reputable and favored.

It should also be noted here that, while many women may identify as bisexual, they may not ever activate their male persona, as it is just not that strong. They choose, instead, to stick with their feminine persona and are much more comfortable identifying as lesbians.

Taimi – Serving a Massive Membership

Women who are bisexual have come to trust Taimi as a bi dating app because it offers the features they want and that are successful for them. First, they may choose identity options depending upon any stage of the “game.” When they are into their feminine side, for example, they may filter for lesbian matches. The matching system is a smart one that continues to refine matches as women use the app. Second, they are surrounded by a community of others like themselves by way of groups to join. In these, they can share advice, life experiences, challenges, and stories.

HER

Here is a dating app founded by a lesbian solely for lesbian and bisexual women. Those who join HER are free to browse the profile information of other users and strike up conversations to determine if they are compatible. Any member is free to communicate with multiple others at the same time and to upload photos that reveal their fashion preferences. HER also has a large community climate with plenty of social groups to join. All in all, a pleasant and comfortable environment.

Tinder

Founded in 2012, Tinder is what is known as a mainstream app, because it is for online daters of all genders and identities, including lesbians by 2016. It invented the “swiping” feature. Potential partners are presented based upon a user’s preference, and that user then swipes left to discard or right to indicate interest. When two women swipe right on one another, it’s a match, and they begin communication. With a membership of over 10 million, the dating pool for lesbians is quite large. Tinder has “Group Hangouts” where lesbians can congregate for discussions and sharing. Members are free to post photos of themselves in their preferred fashions.

Zoosk

Zoosk was founded in 2007 and was certainly ahead of its time, including the bisexual and lesbian populations since its inception. With over 40 million members today, it is one of the largest mainstream dating apps worldwide. Behavioral technology is incorporated to match up its users, and as they continue to use the app, the presented matches become more refined. Users will often post photos of themselves in their preferred fashion styles too. Zoosk has “Community Boards” which any user can join based upon her interests, with the opportunity to interact with others they may not otherwise encounter.

OKCupid

Here is another mainstream dating app that is also focused on personality compatibility and includes bisexual and lesbian users. To join this platform, users must respond to a set of questions about their lifestyles, passions, interests, and preferences for potential partners. Photos are encouraged, so that users may sport their fashion predilections. OKCupid does not have specific discussion groups, but members often form their own group conversations.

It’s Time For Your Feedback

Now that you have had a brief preview of these bisexual dating apps, do you feel that they have a place in the world of dress and fashion? Perhaps access a few and have a look for yourself.