Jalen Hurts and Bry Hurts Attend Super Bowl LIX Ring Ceremony in Custom Coach and Blush Pink Schiaparelli Gown

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and his wife Bry Hurts brought major fashion energy to the Super Bowl LIX ring ceremony, making a statement as one of the most stylish couples of the evening. The glamorous celebration, held to honor the team’s monumental achievement, was the perfect backdrop for the couple’s show-stopping style.

Jalen opted for a custom look by Coach, exuding modern sophistication in a sleek tailored ensemble styled by Melanie Boppel. Bry complemented him perfectly in a blush pink gown from Schiaparelli, designed with a sculptural gold and pearl halter neckline that commanded attention and added an artful twist to classic eveningwear. The couple’s coordinated looks were not only a testament to their personal style but also to the seamless blend of fashion and love.

Together, the Hurts turned the ceremony into a red carpet moment, reminding us that championship rings aren’t the only things worthy of admiration. Their sartorial choices continue to raise the bar for athletes and their partners when it comes to special occasion dressing, and this appearance was no exception.

📸: @overtimeszn / @protrending