Serena Williams Wins First Round of French Open In Cape Outfit Designed by Virgil Abloh

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

First the “Queen” collection, now this! Serena Williams has teamed up with Virgil Abloh’s Off-White brand and Nike for another collaboration just in time for summer and the French Open. In 2018, this collaborative team was born after Virgil Abloh created an entire line of Nike x Off-White clothing, sneakers, and accessories for the Serena Williams after criticisms over her Nike catsuit at last year’s French Open which eventually led to a catsuit ban. But that didn’t stop Williams as she advanced to her 9th US Open in September of 2018 and she was decked out in her Off-White and Nike tutu uniform.

The first collection made a statement that Serena Williams and women in general are queens, but the newest one makes an even bigger statement. For the French Open in Roland Garros, Virgil Abloh designed a cape-jacket for the tennis player which features the French words for “Mother, Champion, Queen, and Goddess” written all-over the jacket. Complete with a matching skirt, Williams handpicked the material which is a performance seersucker which was named “Ever” to compliment her green bodysuit made of a Nike material called “Greatest”.

She proved those French words correct today by winning her first match at the French Open in the cape-jacket and skirt outfit designed by Virgil Abloh. The Nike x Off-White capsule collection will feature a limited edition “Just Do It” t-shirt and hats which will be releasing on Nike.com. So, stay tuned!

Photos courtesy of Nike.