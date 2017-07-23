Look of the Week (The Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Kim Kardashian in Balmain, Kerry Washington in Balmain, Jada Pinkett Smith in Adam Lippes, and More!

It’s the end of another fabulous week! Behold, the top 5 likes, determined by your double taps on the ‘Gram!

Let’s go:

1. Kim Kardashian in Balmain: 14,351 Likes



Balmain had a star studded fete called #BalmainTakesLA to celebrate their new store opening in Hollywood. One of the brand’s biggest fans, Kim Kardashian, was of course in attendance, and smized with Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing in a bra top and a sparkling Balmain high slit skirt.



Waist? Snatched. Face? Beat. She looks bomb, and even if you don’t like it, you can’t deny how head turning this look is. Issa slay.

2. Kerry Washington in Balmain: 10,137 Likes



Yet another stunning look from the #BalmainTakesLA party! Kerry Washington sizzled in a one shoulder mini number, bedazzled with adornments. Her face simply says, “This is why I’m hot.” She smolders, she slays!!



3. Jada Pinkett in Adam Lippes and Sophie Theallet: 9,300 likes and 9,227 Likes



All of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Girls Trip press tour looks have been amazing! She was a vision in pink for an appearance at Good Morning America to promote Girls Trip. A monochromatic look is always a win! Another winning look? A Sophie Theallet bra top and skirt.



4. Amber Rose in Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci: 9,197 Likes



Sometimes the most simple looks are the most effective. To whit, Amber rose in a cherry embellished striped Dolce & Gabbana top, jeans, and Gucci heels. Her body looks amazing. Simple and chic!

5. Issa Rae in Muehleder: 8,812 Likes



Insecure debuts tonight! Issa Rae promoted Season 2 on Watch What Happens live in a Muehleder white top and skirt combo. White always pop on brown skin. And this Muehleder look is sizzling hot. She better work!



That does it!

Who had your favorite look?

Smootches!