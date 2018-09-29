Look of the Week: Cardi B in Dolce & Gabbana, Kim Kardashian in Tom Ford, Beyoncé in Zimmermann, and More!

What a week in style we had! Fashion month is closing out, but the celebs are still hitting the scene in their best fashions/ This week we have a bomb lineup of the most liked looks. Get into it here:

1.Cardi B in Dolce & Gabbana

Cardi has been shutting it down lately. From Milan Fashion Week to Paris Fashion Week her and her bomb stylist Kollin Carter were a force to be reckoned with. It’s safe to say she didn’t miss a beat. Her first look of Milan Fashion Week stole the show with over 11,000 likes for this head to toe animal printed Dolce & Gabbana ensemble paired with leopard print thigh high boots. Hot!

2. Kim Kardashian in Tom Ford

Coming in number two was Kim Kardashian in a simple, yet cute look. She supported her baby girl North West during her 1st runway debut wearing vintage wide leg python printed wide leg pants and an oversized Prada clutch. The animal print trend certainly took over this week!

3.Beyoncé in Zimmermann

It’s just like Queen Bey to slay us in the midst of her On The Run tour. She hopped onto Instagram to bless our feeds with a few looks. This Zimmermann set was beloved by our readers. The feminine floral ensemble was a Zimmermann classic and Bey rocked it. I love that she wore a high bun and statement earrings, it drew more attention to the details of her look.

4. Lady Gaga in Gareth Pugh Studio

Come through Gaga! Who say’s head to toe black can’t be bomb?! Lady Gaga stepped out working a belted trench by Gareth Pugh studio and thigh high black boots. @v_vintage said, “Her stylist hasn’t been playing lately!!!” She sure hasn’t been because she is killing it!

5. Tiffany Haddish in Cushnie

Tiffany’s looks are often a hit or a miss with our readers, but they were loving this color block Cushnie number! Haddish attended the LA Film Festival in a red and purple dress by the brand with a red sandal. She looked so bomb! @chocolatemorticia said, “Love this Cushnie dress! Best I’ve seen her look!” I definitely agree!

Who wore your favorite look?