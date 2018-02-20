Get the Look: Beyonce’s All Star Weekend J.W. Anderson Logo Hoodie, Jacquemus Yellow Asymmetrical Skirt, Gentle Monster Sunglasses, and Gianvito Rossi Plexi Lace Up Heels

Beyonce was all smiles next to Blue Ivy during the All Star Game! She kept comfy in a $304 J.W. Anderson logo hoodie, and $660 Jacquemus Asymmetrical Skirt, and $820 Gianvito Rossi Plexi Lace Up Heels.
She further accessorized with Gentle Monster sunglasses.
Her sweater mimics the Coca Cola logo:
Her skirt boasts a ruffle detail and a high slit.
Gianvito Rossi’s ‘Helmut Plexi’ boots are crafted from clear PVC and come spliced with cutouts at the heel and toe.
Get Bey’s sweatshirt here. Get the rest of her look with these pieces:
Images: Getty