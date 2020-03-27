Fashion Bomb Daily’s Live with Miss Jackson’s Shoe Gummi + Go Live With Us Next Week

Yesterday, we went live with Miss Jackson to discuss her new Bomb Product, Shoe Gummi!

The 1.5 inch rubber adhesives go on the outside of your high heels, and promise pain alleviation, so that you can step out in style and last longer in your favorite stilettos.

Miss Jackson and I chatted on Live about it, as she discussed why she started the company, and showed us how she applied the outer soles to her favorite heels.

This is definitely a product I’d like to try (post quarantine of course). l always complain about my feet hurting in heels, and Shoe Gummi seems to provide a solution!

See more and purchase at ShoeGummi.com.

What say you?

*Since we’ll be on lockdown for the foreseeable future, we’ll be going Live a whole lot! If you’d like to feature your brand in our next live, scheduled for next Thursday, email bookclairesulmers@gmail.com

