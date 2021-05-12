Celebs Love: Bottega Veneta’s Mesh Pumps Are Having a Moment as Spotted on Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner + More
The Spring/Summer season is here and Bottega Veneta’s mesh pumps are having a moment with the celebrities gearing up for the warm weather.
Appearing in endless colors including yellow, red and green with a price tag of $930, the shoe is complete with a stretched leather trim along with a fishnet-mesh toe and heel detail topped off with a wraparound ankle-tie. Celebrities like Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Kylie Jenner are loving the brand’s chic mesh pumps, providing endless ways to the style the shoe perfect for this season.
Rihanna wore a custom crochet dress by ShaSweets (@shasweets23) paired with Bottega Veneta’s mesh pumps in white.
Nicki Minaj wore the popular Bottega Veneta mesh pumps in yellow with a $265 Charlotte Knowles Orange Jersey Skinn Dress along with $985 Rick Owens Multicolor Shielding Sunglasses and a Chanel Sequin Mini Flap Bag, styled by DiAndre Tristan.
Jordyn Woods also rocked the yellow Bottega Veneta mesh pumps with Miaou’s “Moni” $225 corset top and $145 skirt set.
Yung Miami wore the yellow mesh pumps by Bottega Veneta with a $1,795 Balmain jacquard bodycon mini dress.
Kylie Jenner wore a $398 Alexander Wang T.Knotted Halterneck Mini Leather Dress (sold out) paired with Bottega Veneta’s black mesh pumps and a black crocodile Hermès Birkin bag.
Shop Bottega Veneta’s stretch-leather trim mesh pumps below:
Bottega Veneta Stretch leather-trimmed mesh pumps in black, $930 (As worn by Kylie Jenner)
Bottega Veneta Stretch leather-trimmed mesh pumps in red, $930
Bottega Veneta Stretch leather-trimmed mesh pumps in yellow, $930 (As worn by Nicki Minaj, Yung Miami and Jordyn Woods)
Bottega Veneta Stretch leather-trimmed mesh pumps in white, $930 (As worn by Rihanna)
Would you splurge?