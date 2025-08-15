Love Island USA Stars Olandria and Chelley Step Out in Colorful Gianni Versace and Theophilio Dresses in New York City

Two stars from the hit reality series Love Island USA brought bold summer fashion to the streets of New York City. The duo was spotted turning heads with their vibrant and contrasting style choices, perfectly capturing the season’s playful yet chic vibe. Their looks balanced individuality with high-fashion edge, proving once again that reality TV’s breakout stars are becoming major players in the street style scene.

Olandria wore a striking multicolor Gianni Versace Spring/Summer 1993 mini dress, complete with a corseted waist and flared skirt that highlighted her figure while adding a dose of vintage glamour. She paired the piece with Femme LA heels, keeping the accessories minimal to let the archival print shine. The colorful, mixed-pattern design was a nod to the Italian house’s bold aesthetic of the early ‘90s, making it a standout choice for a summer city stroll.

Her co-star Chelley went for a more contemporary approach in a sleek black and coral Theophilio Spring 2025 halter-neck mini dress featuring an abstract print. The fluid lines of the dress brought a modern edge, complemented by Femme LA sandals and a structured Brandon Blackwood handbag.

Together, the two offered a masterclass in contrasting yet complementary street style, fusing throwback luxury with fresh, forward-thinking fashion.

📸: Getty