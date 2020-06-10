Yvonne Orji Wears Custom Laurence Basse Jacket High Low Brocade Black Belted Jacket, Balenciaga Thigh High Boots, and Melody Ehsani Earrings For HBO Special “Momma I Made It”

Yvonne Orji, known to most of the world as Molly from HBO’s hit series Insecure, has taken center stage with her new stand up comedy special “Momma I Made It“.

She wore a beautifully tailored custom jacket by Laurence Basse. The high low brocade jacket was belted and paired with thigh high Balenciaga boots and earrings by Melody Ehsani.

Yvonne has also worn her designs prior to her HBO appearance.

The designer, Laurence Basse is no stranger to the big screen herself. Before making an appearance on the design competition reality show, Project Runway, she modeled for 15 years, working with brands such as Jean-Paul Gaultier and was featured in magazines such as Cosmopolitan.

While on Project Runway, she was often complimented by the judges on her tailoring and leather work. She made it to the finals and presented her work at New York fashion week. She told The Chicspy, ” I love fast cars and motorbikes, some people would probably say I’m a “tomboy,” so my design aesthetic is very much my style, which is very unique–not too masculine or too feminine.” Some of her work is pictured below.

What do you think of this designer’s aesthetic?

And did you check out Momma I Made It? What did you think?

If you haven’t seen it yet, check out a trailer below: