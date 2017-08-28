The Top Ten Looks from the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards: Teyana Taylor’s Janet Jackson Inspired Look, Cardi B in Christian Siriano, Yara Shahidi in Zimmermann, and More!

Happy Monday, folks!

Last night, the MTV Awards went down at the Forum in Inglewood, California. We covered all the looks on the ‘Gram; behold the top ten most liked ensembles, according to your double taps:

1. Teyana Taylor in a Janet Jackson Inspired Ensemble: 21,429 Likes



It was all about abs for Teyana Taylor, who showed off her toned stomach in a crop white top and black pants, inspired by Janet Jackson’s 1995 MTV VMas ensemble.



On a red carpet littered with celebs doing the most (sheer, sparkles, abbreviated hems), Taylor triumphed by keeping it chic and simple. Gorgeous makeup, a chic haircut, and abs you could wash laundry on. Slay on, TT (and hey Baby Junie)!



2. Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir in Dolce & Gabbana and Charbel Zoe Couture: 14,907 likes



Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaoir are #CoupleGoals. Their relationship is beautiful, and their fashion matches their swag. Dolce Gabbana and Charbel Zoe were amazing choices for the night, no?



3. Cardi B in Christian Siriano: 14,590 Likes



Our Girl Cardi is killing it this year! She has a hit single and a hot look to boot. Her custom Christian Siriano look was both edgy yet elevated. Go head, Ms. B!



4. Yara Shahidi in Zimmermann: 12,200 likes



Yara Shahidi presented last night in a one shoulder Zimmermann dress. The simple Grecian style had a stunning color and simple silhouette. She just gets it!



5. Keyshia Cole in Wilfredo Gerardo: 6,190 Likes



A sheer, beaded Wilfredo Gerardo gown was Keyshia Cole’s choice for the night. Black is always chic, and this choice fit her perfectly.



6. Amber Rose & 21 Savage in Youseff Al Jasmi: 5,541 likes



Amber Rose and 21 Savage cut a fine form, with Savage in all white and Ms. Rose in sequined custom Youseff Al Jasmi. I like how she’s playing with new hairstyles. They’re a gorgeous duo!



7. Ludacris and Eudoxie in Bespoke and Zhivago: 5,576 likes



Ludacris presented last night in a bespoke suit, while beautiful wife Eudoxie was bomb in a black Zhivago dress. The couples were winning last night!



8. Christina Milian in Dennis Basso: 4,672 likes



Christina Milian showed some leg in a Dennis Basso gown and YSL sandals. Bronzy hues completed her look. Flawless!



9. Kendrick Lamar in Prada: 4,197 likes



Kendrick Lamar won big yesterday, and celebrated the occasion in Prada. I love that he marches to his own beat and stays winning!



10. Nicki Minaj in Vex Clothing : 4,133 Likes



If Nicki Minaj is anything, she is consistent. She looked like a Barbie in a pink Vex Clothing catsuit and Christian Louboutin platforms. Her body looks bomb!



That does it! See even more looks on Instagram. Until then, what do you think of our top ten?

Images: Getty