The Top 5 Fall 2018 Trends What they Are and How to Wear Them: Neon, Animal Print, Logo Love, and More!

Fall is upon us!

And with a change in seasons comes a change in hot trends you can incorporate into your current classics to give them a jolt. Read on for quick rundown of the top five Fall 2018 trends: What They Are and How to Wear them:

1. Neon:



As seen at: Prada, Balmain, Balenciaga



How to Wear it:



Shocking neon colors are not for the faint of heart, so if you’re going to go for neon, go all the way! In season’s past, we’ve incorporated neon accents like bags or shoes, but Fall 2018 is all about the full on commitment.



Slip on a full neon Versace suit a la Blake Lively, or slip on a neon dress or work out ensemble like Kim K.



Neon also works for hair, so ladies, don’t be shy…



2. Animal Print



As seen at: Dolce & Gabbana



How to Wear It:



Whether wearing a suit, a jacket, or a set, animal print is always in. Amp up your wardrobe with a few feral combos.



Fall 2018 mixes animal print with neons hues. Only the bold need apply.



3. Plaid



As seen at: Versace, Fendi, Balenciaga



How to wear it:



Go schoolgirl chic in a plaid skirt or amp it up in a menswear inspired suit or coat. However you rock it, you’ll be bomb!



4. Suits

As seen at: Cushnie, Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino



How to Wear It:



Wear a suit in a flirty, feminine color for a chic twist.



A few notes: tailoring is key.



Add fun details like brooches and feathers for an updated look.



5. Logo Love



As seen at: Fendi, Gucci, Burberry, Balmain.



How to Wear It:



Wear one logo’ed out item, or pile it on for lasting effect.



Though most ‘it’ girls wear expensive designer brands, you can rock the logo trend with any brand, high or low.



Images: Getty + Instagram @KeyshiaKaoir, @KimKardashian, @IamCardiB, @RitaOra, @KarleUSAStar