Splurge: Zawe Ashton’s Royal Academy Summer Exhibition Preview Party $1,838 Roksanda Hillevi Hammered Silk Satin Midi Dress, $1,212 Small Leather Top Handle Bag, $327 Roksanda x Malone Souliers Dana Leather Pumps

Zawe Ashton was pretty in pink at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition Preview Party across the pond, clad in a $1,838 Roksanda Hillevi Hammered Silk Satin Midi Dress, $1,212 Small Leather Top Handle Bag, and $327 Roksanda x Malone Souliers Dana Leather Pumps:
Her rose and pastel-yellow hammered silk-satin dress hails from the designer’s Spring 2017 collection. It features striped cuffs and a cinched waist.
Her grained leather bag boasts a top handle silhouette, metal carry handle, detachable leather shoulder straps, a hinged opening, and gold-tone hardware.
Her pointed-toe pumps feature functional heels and black and beige woven-elastic crossover front straps and black zip fastenings.
Pretty!
If you’re up for the splurge, get Zawe’s frock here, the navy version of her bag here, and the camel iterations of her shoes here.
Thoughts?