On The Scene: VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers with Faith Evans in Gucci, Monica Brown and Kelly Rowland in Alexander Wang, Karrueche Tran in Versace and More!

The VH1 Hip Hop Honors went down last night, and the 90s fashion that filled Paramount studios in LA had us all kinds of nostalgic! Army fatigue, bubble coats, plaid and colorful prints were some of the styles donned by our favorite celebrities, and of course we got the scoop on it all! Let’s get into it below.

Kelly Rowland was absolutely in a 90s state of fashion wearing a Calvin Klein plaid blazer over a Alexander Wang slip dress. Her Gucci shades and Gianvito Rossi heels added the right amount of swag to her look.

It was just one of them days for our girl Monica Brown to slay. Her plaid Alexander Wang suit and Gianvito Rossi over-the-knee boots took us back to the days when her album Miss Thang stayed on repeat.

Remy Ma did not come to play in this Gucci python print jumpsuit covered by a one-shoulder bubble coat by JunJie and Laquan Smith lace up boots. Go Remy!

Faith Evans sprinkled a bit of class and color to the occasion in this Gucci velvet poppy print jacket and pants ensemble.

Karreuche Tran channeled her inner Halle Berry in bra suspenders and vintage jeans by Versace. Super dope!

What’s more 90s than the classic Versace print? Rocsi Diaz got the throwback idea and looked super sexy executing it!

Regina Hall, the host of the event, was stunning in a sequined floor length gown by Elisabetta Franchi.

Jordan sneakers and an embellished, army fatigue flight suit was Eva Marcille’s uniform for this event. Comfortable and cute is always a great combo!

NeNe Leakes was casual yet chic in a Gucci t-shirt and midi length, flared skirt.

Blac Chyna gave us Salt-n-Pepa vibes in this yellow cropped jacket and Adidas tennis shoes.

T.I. looked absolutely regal in this yellow vintage jacket, silk black shirt and distressed jeans.

Christian Combs was every bit of his father, Diddy, in a Supreme sweatshirt, painted jeans, and Timberland boots.

DJ Khaled and his mini me Asahd were twinning in baby blue velour track suits and Off-White + Nike sneakers.

Who had your favorite 90s look? What would you have worn to this event?