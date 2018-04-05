Rihanna Attends A Fenty Beauty Event in Italy Donning A Versace FW18 Dress

Come through, Queen Rih Rih! Mogul, Rihanna made an entrance at her Fenty Beauty event in Italy for her highly anticipated Body Lava. She wore a mini belted frock from Versace’s FW18 collection. The mini dress featured a draped front slit and showed off those hot legs of hers! Not to mention, the strapless garb highlighted her clavicle and drew our attention to her flawless beat. Lastly, the gold and black baroque buckle belt added some extra oomph to this mini black number. A few stacked bangles on her wrists, and the queen came to serve!

I mean, when does Rihanna ever disappoint?! This was a look, indeed! Purchase her new Fenty Beauty Body Lava when it hits shelves tomorrow at Sephora and Harvey Nichols.

Hot! What do you think of her ensemble?