On the Scene: The 28th Annual Palm Springs Film Festival with Janelle Monae in Jenny Packham, Ruth Negga in Valentino, Natalie Portman in Dior, and More!

The New Year kicked off with style with The 28th Annual Palm Springs Film Festival. Take a look at some of the hottest looks from the evening.



It truly amazes me to see the way Janelle Monae puts such a chic and modern spin on the classic black and white combo each and every time. Her Jenny Packham gown was exquisite.

Ruth Negga was a vision in a sheer, colorful embellished tulle Valentino gown. She’s always flawless!

Natalie Portman was maternity style goals in a simple black Dior stunner.

Aldis Hodge couldn’t have looked more handsome in a classic black suit.



Nicole Kidman followed Natalie’s lead in an artful gown from the iconic French fashion house. Princess chic at its finest.

Octavia Spencer offset her timeless white, button-front shirt with a high-waist floral brocade, full-length skirt. Pretty, no?

Amy Adams was a floral dream in Altuzarra.

Matilda del Toro was pretty in pink, slipping on a form-fitting dress and furry pumps in the rosy hue. Cute, no?

A tried-and-true black pairing was on the agenda for Mahershala Ali. Completely swoon-worthy.

That does it! Who had your favorite look of the night?