On the Scene: The 28th Annual Palm Springs Film Festival with Janelle Monae in Jenny Packham, Ruth Negga in Valentino, Natalie Portman in Dior, and More!

The New Year kicked off with style with The 28th Annual Palm Springs Film Festival. Take a look at some of the hottest looks from the evening.
28thannualpalmspringsinternationalfilm-janelle-monae

It truly amazes me to see the way Janelle Monae puts such a chic and modern spin on the classic black and white combo each and every time. Her Jenny Packham gown was exquisite.

28thannualpalmspringsinternationalfilm-ruth-negga

Ruth Negga was a vision in a sheer, colorful embellished tulle Valentino gown. She’s always flawless!

28thannualpalmspringsinternationalfilm-natalie-portman

Natalie Portman was maternity style goals in a simple black Dior stunner.

28thannualpalmspringsinternationalfilm-aldis-hodge

Aldis Hodge couldn’t have looked more handsome in a classic black suit.
the-28th-annual-palm-springs-film-festival-nicole-kidman
Nicole Kidman followed Natalie’s lead in an artful gown from the iconic French fashion house. Princess chic at its finest.

28thannualpalmspringsinternationalfilm-octavia-spencer

Octavia Spencer offset her timeless white, button-front shirt with a high-waist floral brocade, full-length skirt. Pretty, no?

28thannualpalmspringsinternationalfilm-amy-adams

Amy Adams was a floral dream in Altuzarra.

28thannualpalmspringsinternationalfilm-matilda-del-toro

Matilda del Toro was pretty in pink, slipping on a form-fitting dress and furry pumps in the rosy hue. Cute, no?

28thannualpalmspringsinternationalfilm-mahershala-ali

A tried-and-true black pairing was on the agenda for Mahershala Ali. Completely swoon-worthy.

That does it! Who had your favorite look of the night?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

on-the-scene-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-8th-annual-governors-awards-with-lupita-nyongo-in-elie-saab-couture-ruth-negga-in-gucci-gugu-mbatha-raw-in-narciso-rodriguez-and-moreOn the Scene: The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 8th Annual Governors Awards with Lupita Nyong’o in Elie Saab Couture, Ruth Negga in Gucci, Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Narciso Rodriguez, and More! On the Scene- The 2015 Met GalaOn the Scene: The 2015 Met Gala On the Scene- The 2016 Met Gala with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in Balmain, Blake Lively in Burberry, FKA Twigs in Atelier Versace, and More!On the Scene: The 2016 Met Gala with Lupita Nyong’o in Calvin Klein Collection, Zendaya Coleman in Michael Kors Collection, Beyoncé in Givenchy, and More! on-the-scene-the-20th-annual-hollywood-film-awards-with-naomie-harris-in-gucci-janelle-monae-in-georges-chakra-couture-camila-alves-in-georges-hobeika-and-moreOn the Scene: The 20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards with Naomie Harris in Gucci, Janelle Monae in Georges Chakra Couture, Camila Alves in Georges Hobeika, and More! on-the-scene-the-73rd--the-scene-the-73rd-annual-golden-globesOn the Scene: The 73rd Annual Golden Globes with Jennifer Lopez in Giambattista Valli, Taraji P. Henson in Stella McCartney, Zendaya Coleman in Marchesa, and More!
YARPP

  • Instagram

    • Shares