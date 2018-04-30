On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire San Francisco by Prestigious Eventz Sponsored by Curls and Seagram’s Escapes Spiked!

Happy Monday, Bombers and Bombshells!

On Saturday, I flew down to San Francisco for yet another exciting Cocktails with Claire!





Kenya from Prestigious Eventz enjoyed so much success with the first CWC SF that she had us back again for a day full of networking, discussion, and fun.

The day kicked off with a fashion show featuring designs from Nichole Lynel, followed by a stylist competition.







And attendees shopped it up with vendors Shop Deux Reines and Glo Girl Cosmetics.





Panels are always an important part of the event! I decided to take the lead and moderate our branding and social media panel, which featured Bay Area business leaders Olivia Tep, radio DJ DC is Chillin, makeup artist Tredayy, E-Commerce superstar Nichole Lynel, and Tyranny of @Marketing_Kings.





Then it was time to snap it up! San Francisco Bombers and Bombshells showed up in style:



Saliah Dupree was a vision in an Azzedina Alaia dress, Alaia sandals, and a Fendi bag.



Life coach and fashionista Olivia Tep aka @Ms_boss4u looked bomb in a pink short suit.



Makeup artist Tre aka @Tredayy_ kept her look cute and simple in a green halter neck dress.



Mika, the owner of Spoiled Boutique, wowed in a white dress from her store.



Event host @Charlie_ontheSpot worked a sequined jumpsuit over at the Step N Repeat.



@TymelessMia and a friend looked bomb in florals and all white.



These friends shimmered in sequins and black ensembles, punctuated by statement shoes.



And this aspiring stylist bet on blue and white tones.

As for me…



I like to switch things up! I went for menswear inspiration in a tux from Lisa Nicole Cloud’s collection (yep from Married to Medicine), Chanel brooches from A Second Chance Resale, Gucci glasses and shoes, a Campbell & Kate shirt, and a bag by Jerome Lamaar.

After striking a pose, I made sure everyone got a bag of Curls products to take home!







It was a great time!





Next stop, Houston!

Get your tickets at CWCHOU.eventbrite.com. Check out our full list of upcoming events at TheBombLife.com.

Images: Kayla Chew