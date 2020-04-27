Insecure Season 4 Episode 3 Credits: Condola’s Thanksgiving Black and White Colorblock Romper Short Set, Molly’s Monse Herringbone Asymmetric Jacket, Issa’s Yellow Cut Out Blazer, and more!

Another week, and another slew of bomb Insecure looks! We have a handful! If you’d like any looks, leave a comment, and we will update with info! Without further ado…
We received many requests for Condola’s Thanksgiving look! @ oxadjox writes, “Hi Fashion Bomb, can you please share info on Condola’s shorts set from tonight’s episode of Insecure? Thanks!”
Condola looked amazing in a romper by Staud Clothing:
Find links to purchase below:
Molly’s Thanksgiving blazer was another crowd favorite!
@muriiiiii_ writes, “Please let us know who made Molly’s gray blazer in episode 3.” Yep! Shiona Turini styled Molly ( @yvonneorji ) in a $1,995 @monsemaison asymmetrical plaid blazer.
Her exact jacket is sold out, but you can get a similar look below:
Lastly, we received some inquiries about Issa’s coffee shop look!
@Eloquintesse writes, “Issa’s yellow jacket was sooo cute!!”
It is! It’s by Nigerian designer Lisa Folawiyo:
Learn more here.
We will be updating this article as we stumble across more ID’s!
Until then, shop a few looks below:
What was your favorite look from the show?
Thoughts on the plot twist?