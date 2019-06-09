Emily B Was On The Prowl In Her Leopard Print Fashion Nova Jumpsuit

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)
Emily B knows how to keep it stylish and chic for the ‘gram as she gave us yet another bomb look with her Fashion Nova jumpsuit! Animal print has been a popular trend for both the Fall/Winter and Spring/Summer fashion seasons. Emily B showed us how she stays on the prowl in her ivory “Walk All Over You” Jumpsuit from Fashion Nova.
The “Walk All Over You” Jumpsuit from Fashion Nova runs for a steal of $54.99 and also comes in black. The jumpsuit is made of leopard print satin and includes a tie front belt, sexy plunging v-neck, and kimono styled sleeves! Accessorize this jumpsuit with silver jewelry and PVC heels for a bomb night-out look. Get the look here.