Claire’s Life: Convos with Claire Memphis with Ashley Dean, Yandy Smith, and Harrison Crite + How to Wear Pastels

It’s taken me a few days to recover from the Bomb-ness that was Convos with Claire Memphis, Tennessee! We joined forces with Memphis based boutique owner, Ashley Dean aka @DeanofFashion to put on our first Convos with Claire of 2019. Our event featured special guests Yandy Smith and Memphis’s very own Harrison Crite aka @IamHDiddy for a day full of fashion, inspiration, shopping, and fun .

Guests brunched on chicken & waffles, cajun shrimp and grits, and shopped from vendors @icreatefashion___ , @dollbabybagz, @shopboldmemphis , @axcexx,, @majorpiecesboutique @ajsluxewear, @allthingskris , and @dollbabybagz :

With a dress code that called for pastel tones, Guests came to slay! Check out a few stand outs:

Boutique owner @ShopAri52 slipped on a turquoise blazer and matching heels.

Bombshell @Chelsie.Devonne worked a pink blazer and a feathered skirt.

The icy haired young lady added punch to a pink blazer with distressed jeans and multicolored snake boots.

Lavender was a lovely choice for this Casino owner.

This Bombshell popped on an assortment of pastel tones, including pink and mint.

A pair of Sophia Webster sandals was the perfect accent for this peach jumpsuit.

A fun fascinator was a wonderful accent to a cream mini dress.

Harrisons Crite represented for the fellas in a mint look.

Ashley Dean aka @DeanofFashion popped in a belted pink dress.

And the gorgeous Petra Thomas aka @901Covergirl won our Best Dressed contest and a trip to New York for Convos with Claire! She worked a custom petal infused creation that blended perfectly with our theme and decor.

And as for me, I dipped into my closet (!) for a multicolored dress by

@feferitydesignsbykehney . I actually ordered a custom made dress, but it didn’t quite work. Thankfully I had this on standby.

It was a great time!

Learn about our upcoming dates, sponsorship, and vending at ConvoswithClaire.com.

Want to bring Convos with Claire to your town? Email bookclairesulmers@gmail.com for details.