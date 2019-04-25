Christian Siriano Plans To Dress More Men For The Upcoming Met Gala After Viral Look for Billy Porter

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Designer, Christian Siriano, has been gaining lots of attention in the fashion industry since he was deemed as the winner of Project Runway’s 4th season in 2008. Since then, he has worked with many fabulous women such as Michelle Obama and men as well like actor, Billy Porter. Siriano recently revealed his plans to further his work in menswear after the success and buzz generated by Porter’s fab look.

The internet was in a frenzy as the Pose actor, Billy Porter, grazed the Oscar red carpet in a…gown by Christian Siriano! Yes, a gown. Worn as a challenge to traditional feminine and masculine standards, Porter’s tuxedo dress gained him a memorable place in history as the first man to ever rock a gown on the Oscars red carpet. As a designer, Christian Siriano finds no limit to inspiration and is willing to experiment with interesting aspects in order to achieve the ultimate look for his clients. After Billy Porter’s gown broke the Internet, Siriano became even more inspired by the challenging of traditional menswear elements. At a recent panel for Virginia Commonwealth University’s fashion department, he expressed how he will be venturing more into menswear for the upcoming Met Gala and in general design. He explained further how they will be different from the classic tuxedos and feature gender fluid elements. So, be on the lookout for Christian Siriano’s looks at the Met Gala, Bombers and Bombshells!