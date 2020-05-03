All The Fashion from the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Virtual Reunion: Kenya Moore in Alex Perry, Porsha in Custom Beeombi, Eva Marcille in Esa Azenabor and More!

Even quarantine can’t stop the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion! Some of our favorite Georgia Peaches still served looks from the comfort of their homes, with a gorgeous white color palette.

Take a look at who wore what:



Kandi wore a white jumpsuit by Albina Dyla.

Porsha wore a crown and jewels by House of Emmanuele. Her custom Greek goddess lounge wear is by Beeombi and she was styled by therealnoigjeremy.

Eva Marcille wore a textured jumpsuit by Ese Azenabor. She also rocked jewelry from House of Emmanuele and was styled by Therealnoigjeremy.

Marlo rocked and AlexanderMcQueen blazer and Christian Louboutin heels to the reunion. She paired the ensemble with Alexander McQueen and Dior accessories.

Kenya Moore wore a one shoulder asymmetrical sequin by Alex Perry.

Cynthia Bailey wore a stunning dress by Tarik Ediz

Tanya’s gown was by Zhivago paired with a Chanel belt.

Nene wore a plunging white ruffled dress by Zimmerman





They all looked heavenly, but which was your favorite?