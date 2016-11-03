7 Designers You Should Know from Africa Fashion Week LA: Rahyma, Tina Summers, Koko Nanga, Ngozika O’Keke and More!

Happy Friday, folks!

A few weeks ago, I was graciously invited by Continent Creative to cover Africa Fashion Week LA for Fashion Bomb Daily!



I love discovering new designers, and Africa Fashion Week burst forth with 7 brands you definitely need to keep on your radar. Take a look at a few of my favorites:

1. Rahyma



Night 1, it was all about Rahyma, a brand whose aesthetic skews more traditional by way of vibrant prints and bold colors.

I wore the trench coat dress right off the runway…

… and saw so many more designs that I loved, including their high low top, blue printed suit, and harem style jumpsuit. Don’t you absolutely love it?

If you want to purchase any of the above, visit Rahyma.com.

2. Midget Giraffe



I’ve actually known about Midget Giraffe for a while (and have worn a few pieces), so was delighted to see them represent on the West Coast.



Like Rahyma, their designers skew traditional with a contemporary twist. Their floor length gowns, crop top sets, and punchy maxi dresses equipped with side cut outs are definitely droolworthy.



Yassssss!

Learn more and shop at ShopMidgetGiraffe.com.

3.Tina Summers



Want evening wear? Look no further than Tina Summers! I loved the last dress so much that I’m wearing it to the Soul Train Awards this weekend (you heard it here first)

Mini dresses, jumpsuits, and glistening gowns–this brand has it all. This was one of my favorite discoveries, and I can’t wait to see what Tina turns out next.

Visit her website here.

4. Olu Collection



Olu Collection had more of a laid back vibe, consisting of jersey tops and pants with oversized pockets. While there was a lot to love for a cool yet chic day, my favorites were the rich, brocade like skirts, shorts, and sets.

What do you think? See more at @OluCollection.

5. Koko Nanga



Koko Nanga is the brainchild of Maryanne Enanga Mokoko who is of Cameroonian descent. She launched her line in 2013 to, “fortify her perspective on African Fashion.” Comprised of mostly ankara fabrics, her collection bubbles over with fabulous party dresses and chic jumpsuits.

Shop her selection here.

6. Ngozika O’Keke



Ngozika O’Keke left her job in the corporate world to launch her eponymous collection. What you’ll find? Sultry separates in a hushed color palette; soft lace, sheer fabrics, sequins, and ruffles. It’s delightfully feminine and fun.



Peruse her wares on Etsy.

7. Josefa Da Silva



Looking for edgier fare? Boston native Josefa Da Silva has got you covered with leather like quilted fabrics, accessorized with bedazzled black visors and tough coordinating jackets. Nothing is off limits for Da Silva. Sheer, slits up to there…her line is for the unabashedly bold.

I love finding new gems and look forward to seeing how these brands blossom!



What do you think? See anything you like?

Thanks to Onyinyechi and Sope of Continent Creative for having me!

**Bonus: Check out some Street Style from AFWLA in the gallery above.



Thank me later!

**Learn more about Africa Fashion Week and how you can attend next year at AfricaFashionWeekLA.com.