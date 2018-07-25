Spring 2018 Shopping: 5 Bomb Swimsuit Bathing Suit Brands Including Andrea Iyamah, Zoo Swimwear, Rue 107, and More!

Summer is here, and if you still have a few excursion left on your calendar, you’ve got to swim it up in style! Below, we’ve compiled a list of brands that have bomb swim that will be sure to have you slaying whether you’re at a pool party or relaxing on an island.

If you want to stand out this summer, Andrea is your girl! Flaunt your curves in bold prints and bright colors with her creative designs. Spice up the island with the crafty cutouts and jazzy . You can even wear the tops with pants or a skirt if you want to get a double use out of it! Shop more of Andrea Iyamah here.

2. Bfyne

If Boho chic is more your style, then turn heads on the beach on Bfyne’s culturally designed swim. Not only are the designs fun and eccentric, but the details are super sexy and flattering to the body. Bad hair day? No problem! Bfyne’s latest collection has matching head wraps to match their designs and come together for one bomb beach look.

3. Rue 107



Rue 107 has loads of cute picks for the curvy girls, including high waist bikinis and flattering sets that are both saucy and stylish.



Peruse their collection at Rue107.com.



4. Icon Swim



Want a one piece with a fun twist?



Or a one-of-a-kind lace up bikini? Icon Swim has got your covered with a series of scintillating styles. See more at IconSwim.com.



5. Zoo Skinz Swimwear



Add fun twist to your regular swim with one pieces by Zoo Skinz Swimwear fashioned out of snake print and other exotic patterns.



Cut outs and one shoulder designs will ensure you cause heads to swivel at the beach or pool.



There you have it! Which brand suits your style?