On the Scene: E!, ELLE & IMG Celebrate The Kick-Off To NYFW with Nicki Minaj, Karrueche Tran, Ty Hunter, and More!

The New York Fashion Week Kick offs continued last night with a fun fete hosted by E!, ELLE & IMG. Take a look at who is in town for NYFW:



Olivia Culpo popped by in a glittery gown equipped with cut outs.



Ty Hunter was effortlessly chic in black and gray.



Shanina Shaik showed off her stems in a sparkly silver mini dress.



Ashley Simpson and Evan Ross showed off their couple style, with Ashlee in a floral dress and Evan in black and white.



It’s been a while since we’ve seen Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub on the scene! She embraced nude tones in a bodycon dress and metallic sandals.



Slick Woods showed off her baby bump in a black suit and comfy flats.



Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz were all smiles.



Lastly, Nicki Minaj made an appearance in an Off-White look and pink tresses. Hot! or Hmm…?

Keep it locked here for more from New York Fashion Week!

Images: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images North America