On the Scene: E!, ELLE & IMG Celebrate The Kick-Off To NYFW with Nicki Minaj, Karrueche Tran, Ty Hunter, and More!

The New York Fashion Week Kick offs continued last night with a fun fete hosted by E!, ELLE & IMG. Take a look at who is in town for NYFW:
Olivia Culpo popped by in a glittery gown equipped with cut outs.
Ty Hunter was effortlessly chic in black and gray.
Shanina Shaik showed off her stems in a sparkly silver mini dress.
Ashley Simpson and Evan Ross showed off their couple style, with Ashlee in a floral dress and Evan in black and white.
It’s been a while since we’ve seen Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub on the scene! She embraced nude tones in a bodycon dress and metallic sandals.
Slick Woods showed off her baby bump in a black suit and comfy flats.
Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz were all smiles.
Lastly, Nicki Minaj made an appearance in an Off-White look and pink tresses. Hot! or Hmm…?
Keep it locked here for more from New York Fashion Week!
Images: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images North America