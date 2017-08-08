The Fab List: 10+ Bomb Items That Represent Black Girl Magic!

Black women are representing our roots and unique attributes to the fullest these days. There all types of paraphernalia out there that pay tribute to our greatness. Just in case you haven’t found the perfect item that speaks to your #blackgirlmagic style, we have 10+ items that will definitely get your attention.



Let’s get into them below!

Wear it on your chest! This eye-catching Black Girl Magic Fitted T-shirt by Havenly Mood is perfect for displaying your sentiments. Pair it with some distressed jeans and peep toe booties and you’re all set for Friday night cocktails with the girls.

2. Afro Black Girl Magic Shower Curtain, $46

Wake up in the morning and instantly become inspired while showering behind this Afro Black Girl Magic Shower Curtain. Not only does it represent our greatness, it is also the perfect decor for a style risk taker.

3. Black Girl Magic iPhone Case, $22

Hello! Texting never looked so cute with this Black Girl Magic iPhone Case. This simple yet chic case would be a constant reminder of how fabulous you are. It’s a must have accessory!

4. Queen Tings Tote, $28

Totes are an important style addition to your wardrobe, and this one should be at the top of your list. Show them your royal status with this black and white Queen Tings tote. It matches up perfectly with just about any look.

5. Michela Tank, $32

The Michela Tank by Dope Society is self-explanatory – it’s Dope! Rock this African-inspired tank with some high waist pants and pop colored pumps. Your black girl magic will most definitely be on point.

6. Melanin Queen Necklace, $67

If nothing else you must own some piece of jewelry that states your status. This Melanin Queen Necklace is just what you need to add spice to your Black Girl Magic ensemble.

7. Black Girl Magic Coffee Mug, $10

Your morning coffee or tea will taste just a tad bit better with this Black Girl Magic Coffee Mug. Sit it on your desk at work so that you can sip in style or even just for decor purposes.

8. Meloldy Ehsani’s Melanin Ring, $58



This Melanin Ring by Melody Ehsani will go well with anything in your wardrobe. The chic piece is brass and dipped in 14K gold.

9. Black Girl Magic Art Print, $5

This Black Girl Magic Art Print can add that missing touch to your pad. It creates the perfect ambiance for your feng shui.

10. Mehary Jewel’s Black Girl Magic Nameplate Necklace, $125



Layered gold necklaces are always a chic outfit accent. Add this Black Girl Magic nameplate to your repertoire, and stay woke!

11. Mess in a Bottle’s Black Girl Magic Tee, $27



You can never have enough Black Girl Magic in your life! This option from Mess in a Bottle comes in black, gray, and white.

That does it!

Which Black Girl Magic item will you be purchasing?