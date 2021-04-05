Zendaya Wears Pertegaz FW21 Green Double Breasted Turtleneck Blazer Dress and Glitter Pumps Paired With Bulgari Jewelry for the 2021 36th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival Virtuoso Awards
It is always such a moment when Zendaya posts a picture of a look on Instagram. The actress graced the ‘gram over the weekend in a shimmering green look for the 36th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival Virtuoso Award.
Zendaya wore a look from Spanish designer Pertegaz’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The look included a double breasted blazer dress with a turtleneck detail underneath. She also wore green glitter pumps from the brand’s collection. The look was complete with jewels from Bulgari.
Her look was styled by her go-to stylist Law Roach.
Thoughts?