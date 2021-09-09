Zendaya is showing no signs of letting up on her red carpet style. After delivering a few style moments in Venice, the actress has changed locations to Paris for the premiere of the film Dune. For the movie’s Paris premiere, she appeared on the red carpet in a stunning plum two piece look and a curly hairdo.
Zendaya wore a plum colored look by Alaia, styled by Law Roach. From Alaia’s Spring 2022 collection under Pieter Mulier as his debut collection with the brand, the look features a long sleeve crop top and fur-hem maxi skirt complete with crochet-style holes. She finished the look with hoop earrings, a subtle necklace, and Jimmy Choo heels which were hidden by her skirt’s furry bottom. Let’s not forget her bouncy curly fro which included a bang!
Photos: Getty