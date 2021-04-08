Zaya Wade Poses for Gabrielle Union’s Flawless by GU Photoshoot Wearing Custom White K.NGSLEY Cutout Tank Top and Pants
The Wade family household is full of fun and fashion! Zaya Wade recently was spotted posing for a shoot for her stepmom Gabrielle Union’s brand known as Flawless by GU. The young fashionista wore an all white ensemble which shook up Instagram.
Zaya Wade wore a custom look by the K.NGSLEY brand which included the brand’s $180 Romain top and Ayan trousers. She also completed the look with a beaded necklace by Presley Oldham. Her look was styled by Thomas Christos, the Wade family’s go-to stylist.
Led by Kingsley Gbadegesin, K.NGSLEY is a gender fluid brand that is rising in popularity due to its cutout tanks which has also been spotted on Lil Nas X. The brand continues to push the boundaries of gender identity and support those very communities who find a connection with K.NGSLEY.
Bomb!
Photos: @rennyvasquez