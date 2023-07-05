In case you missed it, it’s an Act Bad summer, and Yung Miami is the poster doll for the season. Since dropping her new feature, and even before, Miami has been celebrating summer with boat parties, red carpets, music, and style.

Recently the City Girls rapper took to the streets in a sexy iteration of the classic Canadian tuxedo. As seen across the Men’s Fashion Week: Spring/Summer ’24, double denim is trending up, and Caresha is on board.

Photo: IG Reproduction

Serving legs, hips and body, body, body, Miami wore a Miu Miu denim halter top with the matching belted shorts styled by Shaquille Palmer.

She accessorized with a bronze medium double flap Chanel bag, an iced out watch and a diamond-riddled choker.

Photo: IG Reproduction Photo: IG Reproduction

Shout out to the queen of pullin up lookin too good. She rarely misses.