Now who was Yung Miami trying to leave a spell on in her black sheer David Koma mini dress at Dwayne Wade’s FWRD Hall-of-Fame party?

We have no idea, but one thing for sure is that the ‘Twerkulator’ rapper was quite the tease inside of Chateau Marmont in LA Sunday evening as she exuded infinite sex appeal.

Posing in a downright see-through ensemble and taking part in the naked-dress trend, we saw a bit of ruching happening on her $1,215 asymmetrical dress that left little to the imagination, baring all of her undergarments.

Attached was a faux leather accent strap at the collar that added a fresh and modern touch. Perhaps she couldn’t have picked a better shoe, as her high sheer $875 Dolce & Gabbana heels were such a cohesive attribute and looked like they were practically made to go with her David Koma mini dress.

Not to mention her $5,795 Judith Leiber beaded martini glass cocktail clutch that was the accessory of the moment.

Incredibly glammed to the nines, the ‘Caresha Please’ host kept her hair slicked back into a long pony-tail as she served the ultimate beat consisting of contour, blush, and dramatized eyes. We’re sure she’s reminding Diddy that her “face card never declines.”

Posing with the man of the hour, Dwayne Wade, his wife Gabrielle Union and R&B singer Keyshia Coles, Yung Miami appeared to be over-elated with joy and happiness.

While Wade, Union and Yung Miami opted for black, Keyshia Coles brought light to the room in a nude look with a long fringe jacket and auburn pixie hair cut.

Maybe we should start calling Yung Miami, “Yung Consistent” because she has consistently been slaying the scene in a series of “made you look” fits. If anyone could pull off this see-through ensemble is was certainly the ‘City Girls’ rapper who isn’t afraid to show off her bawdy in a risqué and flirty way.

Shop Yung Miami’s Look Below:

Photo Credit: @Yungmiami305