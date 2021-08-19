City Girls Yung Miami and JT joined the epic lineup for the End of Summer Jam concert in Columbia, South Carolina. As the two continue to captivate the world with their catchy lyrics and style moments, they performed their hit songs wearing stylish designer looks.
Yung Miami wore a full black Prada look including a $2,340 Re-Nylon short-sleeved jumpsuit, $410 Symbole sunglasses, and $895 Re-Nylon Re-Edition 2000 mini-bag. She also wore a pair of $1,295 Gianvito Rossi transparent panel boots which she accessorized with a Prada $460 Nappa leather mini-pouch with elasticized band around the ankle of the boots.
JT opted for a black, red, and white look which gave us DC Comics’s “Harley Quinn” vibes. She wore a $2,150 Dioramour bodysuit (sold out). Part of the Dioramour collection, the bodysuit appears in the capsule’s standout black, white, and red color palette complete with the D-chess heart motif. Not to mention, it adds a little Dior heritage with its signature ‘CHRISTIAN DIOR’ straps. She also rocks the $2,280 Micro Caro Bag form the Dioramour colleciton. Jt then finishes the look with a pair of $1,495 Christian Louboutin “Kate” Calfskin Red Sole Stiletto Knee Boots.
What say you?