Your Ultimate Guide To Groom Accessories

The perfect accessories for every groom are neckties or bowties, cravats or escorts, pocket squares, cufflinks, tire bars, and the right belt and shoes.

Marriage is a significant event in someone’s life. As a groom, you cannot just look mediocre on a special day like this.

You need to look your best for the day. To make the day perfect, you need to start it by wearing the perfect attire and having the right look with the right accessories. However, you also need to be careful that you do not overdo it by wearing too many accessories.

If you are about to get married soon, you can follow the tips listed below. They will help you decide the things you need to wear and how you should carry the whole look for the big day.

1. Wear The Right Necktie

You will obviously be wearing a suit for your marriage since it is the staple formal marriage attire, and a necktie could be the perfect accessory that goes well with your suit.

There is a wide range of neckties, which might make you a bit confused. If you are perplexed about what knot you should do, you can always opt for the Windsor knot. This is a very popular knot, which will give you a classic traditional groom look.

Your tie should also complement the color of your suit. Wearing a black tie with a black suit should work out perfectly for you. As a final touch, you can add wedding bands for men for the best combination.

If you want something that goes well with almost anything, a good silver-colored necktie can be your go-to option.

2. Bow Ties Can Be The Perfect Alternative

Bow ties are a good alternative if you do not want to wear a necktie. Since they are not very common, they will definitely make you stand apart from the crowd, giving you a unique look altogether.

Wearing a bow tie that matches the color of your suit and your overall attire will also elevate your look.

If you are wearing a tuxedo instead of a suit, you definitely need to wear a bow tie instead of a necktie. If the shirt you are wearing is pleated, then also you need to wear a bow tie. That is because neckties will block the button studs of the pleated shirt.

3. Wear Cravats Or Ascots

If you want to appear truly unique and go beyond the tradition of wearing a bow tie or a necktie, a cravat is a right choice for you. Generally, the groom should appear different from the groomsmen.

Since most groomsmen will be wearing either a necktie or a bow tie, you need something unique to look different from the groomsmen. And this is where the cravat shines.

There are two popular ways of tying a cravat – the traditional cravat and the scrunched cravat. Either of them will look good on you because they perfectly complement any formal attire.

4. Take Care Of Your Skin

Although not exactly an accessory, your face is the most important part of your body. Therefore, you need to take very good care of your facial skin. Since men usually do not wear foundations or concealers, it becomes tough for them to hide the blemishes and dark spots on their skin.

So, you need to start preparation as you start planning for your wedding. Stay hydrated, eat healthy food, and maintain a proper skincare routine. This will allow you to have the perfect skin for your wedding day.

5. Shave Your Beard Properly

You need to take good care of your beard as well. No matter what type of style you want with your beard, make sure that you have planned it through. Do not shave on the morning of your wedding day.

Many men have numerous emotions going through their minds on their wedding day, so trimming your beard might not be the right thing to do unless you are very experienced with the trimmer.

Go to the local saloon and get the right beard style. No matter what you do, make sure your significant other likes what you are doing because the last thing they want is to not recognize their groom on the wedding day.

6. The Perfect Hairstyle

Your hairstyle is one of those factors that can make or break your look. What you want to do with your hair is the same as what you would do with your beard. You do not want to get a haircut right on your wedding day. Get a haircut at least 2 or three days before.

Make sure you consult with your bride, and she likes what you are doing with your hair. No matter what hairstyle you stick to, it will make you look perfect throughout the day if your hair is well maintained.

7. The Pocket Square Will Make You Appear Friendly

The pocket square is a great way to make yourself appear as someone who loves to have fun. It will also make you more approachable, and people will feel much more comfortable talking with you or being around you.

They are a small, simple, and fun-looking accessory that will surely make you more noticeable than the rest of the people. A pocket square that goes well with your suit will make you the talk of the day.

Before you buy a pocket square, make sure that the material of the pocket square is silk. Silk pocket squares will make you look more elegant. Be careful about the edges of the pocket square. Hand-rolled edges are always the right choice for someone who wants to wear a pocket square.

8. The Right Cufflinks For Your Formal Shirt

You need to have the right cufflinks as well. They are almost mandatory if you are wearing a tuxedo. But if you are wearing a suit, then you can also wear cufflinks with the right attire.

For example, neckwear is a must if you want to wear a cufflink with a suit. If you have an open collar, the cufflink will appear a bit too glossy. Wearing a necktie with the suit will perfectly complement your cufflinks. Another thing that you should focus on is the color of your cufflinks.

The color of your cufflinks should match the other metals in your attire, such as the watch or the tie bar.

9. A Tie Bar Is A Must If You Wear A Necktie

Since you will be moving here and there and walking around a lot, your tie can come out of place. This might reduce the overall glamor of your look. To keep the tie in check, you need to wear a tie bar.

What type of tie bar you need depends on the type of tie you are wearing. The length of the tie bar should be at least 70-80% of the necktie’s width. The position of the tie bar also matters. It should be between the third and fourth buttons of your shirt. And the color of the tie bar needs to be the same as the other metals in your attire.

10. A Watch Will Give Your Attire More Personality

Who does not love to wear a perfect watch on their wrist? If you are not a fan of wristwatches and want to be more traditional, pocket watches are also a good choice.

A good way to pick the right watch is to coordinate the watch with what your bride is wearing. If she is wearing a traditional look with silver jewelry, you could choose a silver pocket watch to match her style.

However, if she is wearing more modern gold-themed jewelry, a gold wristwatch will go perfectly. Coordinating it with your bride will give the wedding an even deeper meaning.

11. The Belt Should Also Be Of Concern

Consider your belt as the accessory that holds your entire attire together. So you need to pick a belt that matches both your suit and your trousers. Generally, people like to match the color of leather with other leather pieces, such as shoes.

The color of your belt must be the same as your shoes if you want to complete your look. You do not need to wear belts with tuxedos since tuxedos are perfectly tailored, and wearing a belt will ruin the overall look of a tuxedo.

12. Suspenders Can Be A Good Alternative To Belts

If you are feeling particularly fancy, you can go for suspenders instead of belts. Since they are not leather, you also do not need to match their color with your shoes.

Instead, you need to select a color that complements your suit well. Be sure not to wear a suspender with a vest. Vests are best worn with belts, and suspenders will make your attire a bit awkward.

Final Thoughts

Weddings are a very important event in your life, and due importance should be given to what you wear. You need to be very careful in picking what you will wear on your wedding day. Without the right attire, you will realize that your wedding just does not feel right. So be very patient while picking the right attire to complete the perfect groom look.