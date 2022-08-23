You’ve probably seen Paris Laundry worn by some of today’s top hip-hop figures such as Lil Baby, Future and more. While only about a year old, this luxury menswear line is already making a name for itself. The concept behind the ‘Paris Laundry‘ title is a representation of the fashion cycle, monopolized and led by these fashion capitals that, in truth, take inspiration from our very own cultures to then repackage them and sell it all back to us.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Not only does the New York bred brand have a strong point of view and something to say, they are also an environmentally and ethically conscious slow fashion business, ensuring that their fabrics are sustainably sourced from mills across Italy, Portugal, Japan as well as the USA. Designed by Guy Samuel, the design and manufacturing processes both take place in NYC.

This weekend, Fashion Bomb Daily CEO and Editor in Chief Claire Sulmers traveled to Atlanta to celebrate the brand with the founder as well as rappers K Camp, producer Sonny Digital and more! The launch dinner was held at STK Steakhouse and featured yummy meals, accompanied by Patron Tequila cocktails.

Following the dinner, a pop-up shop was also held this weekend. Celebrity guests including K Camp, Kaliii, Offset, and Tammy Rivera came through to show their support. Check out some of the pictures from the launch here below!

What say you? Follow Paris Laundry on Instagram @ParisLndry and shop at Paris-Laundry.com.

Images: Prince Brown & Google is Human