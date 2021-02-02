You Ask, We Answer! Teyana Taylor’s Black College Sweatshirt, Gabrielle Union’s ByChari Wade Necklace, Flohio’s McQ Foam Puffer Jacket, and More!

So many wardrobe inquiries, so little time! We’ve decided to bring Mail Bombs back with, “You Ask, We Answer!” Read on for your most pressing questions:

@tiffany_r_h says, “Hello, where is @teyanataylor ‘s sweatshirt from? It’s screaming black history month!”

Sure! Teyana Taylor participated in the Silhouette Challenge (featuring Baby Junie) in a $40 Crewneck from Support Black Colleges.

Purchase here.

Next up, @thequeen.gg says, “Hello! Do you know where @flohio ‘s dope puffer jacket is from ?”

Sure! The fabulous Flohio looked bomb in a $1,433 McQ Foam Transparent Puffer Jacket.

Would you splurge? If so, get yours at Farfetch.com.

@beauty4drama writes, “Hi Claire and team, can you guys find out where Gabbys necklace is from?”

Gabrielle Union looks glorious in a letter necklace By Chari (prices start at $310).

Get the letters arranged however you like! Purchase here.

Next, @likezoemamma says, “Hi! Can you tell us where Asian’s shoes are from?”

Asian da Brat flaunted a barely there dress by Calechie and $1,125 Versace platform sandals:

Get yours here.

Last but not least, @s.i.n.c.e.r.e says, “Hey. Can y’all find out who made Chloe’s outfit?”

Sure! Chloe Bailey danced to celebrate our new President wearing a Manning Cartell Mixtape Cropped Blazer and Matching Mixtape Skirt:

Sadly, it’s sold out! Shop current styles here.

That does it!

Show us your support by downloading our app. Pretty soon all of our info will be exclusively on our app. Download it for iPhone here or for Android here.

What say you?