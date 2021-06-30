You Ask, We Answer! Teaira Walker Enjoys Vacation Wearing SSENSE Exclusive Isa Boulder Pink Cutout Argyle Dress

You ask, we answer! @crissy_n says, “Please can you let us know where this dress is from?” @jst4jl adds, “P L E A S E tell us where this dress is from. The comments aren’t giving anything.”

YouTube star and content creator Teaira Walker was spotted on vacation wearing an $800 Isa Boulder First Argyle Dress in pink (sold out). This dress was an SSENSE exclusive as Isa Boulder only offered it through the retailer. It presents itself as a pink knit maxi dress complete with cutouts throughout to resemble an argyle sweater. The back of the dress dips to reveal most of the wearer’s backside, adding another sexy element to the dress.

She accessorized the look with a pink Dior mini saddle bag (available for $3,995 on 1st Dibs) and $960 Amina Muaddi “Gilda” rainbow slide sandals. She opted for a wavy hight ponytail for her hairstyle of choice along with soft makeup glam which included hints of pink to compliment her look.

Would you rock this look?