Taina Williams is letting us know that she’s the queen of her domain, and she left a tantalizing spell in her multicolored Pretty Little Thing dress while on vacation in the tropics.

Williams stood out from the crowd in her pink abstract low back scrappy maxi dress that criss-crossed in the front and had a cut out near her bust.

Similar to the Pretty Little Thing model featured below, Taina chose to wear her hair pulled back, with gold hoop earrings to showcase her glamorous beat.

Accessorizing with a lavender Chanel crossbody, and metallic gold open toe heels, Williams was in a tropical state of mind, and effortlessly tied her look together. Not to mention her wrist candy which included layered Arpel Van Cleef bracelets that offered an instant chic finish.

Taina’s Pretty Little Thing dress was originally $46, however is now currently 50% off, retailing for only $23. Whether your going on Vacation like Williams, or perhaps you’re looking for the perfect summer attire to struct around the city, this Pretty Little Thing dress has the perfect vibrant hues to make you a summer muse.

Click here to purchase the Pretty Little Thing maxi dress.