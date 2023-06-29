Do you have a celebrity style wardrobe question? Get in touch with us @fashionbombdaily and we’ll get the look details just for you!

This week, the girlies want to know what dress influencer Taina Williams has on. @_adoreprettyass says, “Dress details please!” while @sheamess21 adds, “Hi! Do you know who made this dress?”

The maxi can be found at Pretty Little Thing and comes in three other colors! Shop the look below:

Get the look: $48 Pretty Little Thing Pink Abstract Print Plisse Low Back Strappy Maxi Dress



Could this be your next summer vacation dress?

Photo: IG/Reproduction