@_whitneylynn_ on Instagram says “Please let us know where this top and pants are from”! While in Paris, wardrobe stylist and designer Emily B wore a très Barbie-esque ensemble wearing a $335 Jean Paul Gaultier bathing suit as a top and hot pink pants by Akira.

While the pants are currently sold out, you can easily recreate the look using alternative styles. Shop the look below!

Get the look: $335 Jean Paul Gaultier Printed Body Flowers Swimsuit

Similar style: $49.99 Steve Madden Pia Parachute Pant

Similar style: Forever 21 Pink Pants

Would you splurge?