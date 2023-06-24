Got a celebrity style question? Look no further! Send us a direct message @fashionbombdaily and we’ll find the look just for you.
@_whitneylynn_ on Instagram says “Please let us know where this top and pants are from”! While in Paris, wardrobe stylist and designer Emily B wore a très Barbie-esque ensemble wearing a $335 Jean Paul Gaultier bathing suit as a top and hot pink pants by Akira.
While the pants are currently sold out, you can easily recreate the look using alternative styles. Shop the look below!
Get the look: $335 Jean Paul Gaultier Printed Body Flowers Swimsuit
Similar style: $49.99 Steve Madden Pia Parachute Pant
Similar style: Forever 21 Pink Pants
Would you splurge?