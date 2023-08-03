You Ask, We Answer! @ynvlon says, “Please help us find these fire heels that KD is wearing. Thank You.”

Detroit native and rapper, Kash Doll has been looking like a million buck from her bomb hair styles to her enticing shoe candy.

For someone who just gave birth last year, her snatch-back game is real, and she was spotted on her way to the Renaissance concert over the weekend with her girls in a white button up top that she tied and a pair of daisy duke shorts.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

When it came down to her accessories, the ‘Ice Me Out’ rapper pulled out her aviator shades, Gucci belt and tied a white Chanel scarf around her neck for a western feel.

Her scarf wasn’t the only component that felt western, as her cow-girl heels practically stole the show. The brown and cognac Cape Robbin Boots that Kash Doll wore only retail for $90, and feature an open-toe and an edgy cutout design with rhinestones placed down to the heel.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

You know your boots are giving, when you take a photo of them in front of Beyoncé’s stage and Kash Doll couldn’t wait to have a moment to show them off.

Based on how she and her girls were all smiles, you know they couldn’t wait to see Yoncé perform live in person and among all of their looks, Kash Doll was effortlessly leading the crew.