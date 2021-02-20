You Ask, We Answer! Porsha Williams’s Instagram Yellow Tie Dye Cotton Citizen Ruched Dress and Jacket Set
@itscourtmitch says, “Good morning!! Hope you’re having a lovely day 🤍 Can you please tell me where Porsha’s matching set is from soo ready to purchase 😍”
Porsha laughed it up with Cynthia Bailey in a look by Cotton Citizen, including a $245 Brooklyn Jacket and $185 Lisbon Ruched Dress, styled by Jeremy Haynes:
Both of her pieces are available now on Nordstrom!
Purchase below:
Would you rock ’em?