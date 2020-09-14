You Ask, We Answer! Naturi Naughton Rocked a $3,950 Balmain Dress on Sunday Night’s Episode of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’
Everyday, our inbox is flooded with wardrobe queries on celebrities from regular street style to television shows. For our latest “You ask, We answer”, a reader expressed, “Hello Fashion Bomb, I need your held finding this dress. My bday is approaching, please help!”
No problem! Naturi Naughton was spotted on last night’s episode of Power Book II: Ghost as her character Tasha St. Patrick in a $3,950 Balmain draped crepe and polka dot tulle dress while attending the funeral of the character known as Ghost. This look was styled by show’s costume designer, Frank Fleming.
Shop the dress on Balmain’s site here!
Would you splurge?