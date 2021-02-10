You Ask, We Answer! Lori Harvey Celebrates Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan’s Birthday in Saint Laurent Black Latex Cutout Dress and Christian Louboutin Patent Leather Strappy Sandals
In the latest series of wardrobe queries, @allison_w says, “Hi! Can you tell us who the designer is of the dress Lori is wearing? Thank you!” No problem!
Lori Harvey celebrated her boyfriend and actor Michael B. Jordan‘s 34th birthday in a $5,490 Saint Laurent knotted cutout latex dress paired with $1,195 Christian Louboutin “Epic Rose” wraparound patent leather sandals. She completed the look with diamond jewelry and a messy bun for her hairdo.
We hope Michael B. Jordan enjoyed his special day with his girlfriend Lori!
You can shop her look below:
Thoughts?
Photos by @jpwphoto